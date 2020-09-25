Henderson police investigating woman’s death as homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a vehicle around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of a missing 43-year-old located the vehicle in the area of East Galleria Drive and McCormick Road.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

The woman’s identity has not been released

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.