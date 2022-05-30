LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Henderson police officers were involved in a shooting Monday morning with a suspect police said was attempting to break into cars.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Kola Street which is near E. Lake Mead Parkway and Burkholder Boulevard.

Henderson Police Captain Kirk Moore said police were checking out reports of a suspicious person attempting to get into vehicles. When police arrived at the scene, the suspect attempted to run away and pulled out a weapon. Moore said that’s when the shooting occurred. He did add the suspect’s weapon, which looked like a black handgun, is believed to be a BB gun.

He said the officers did perform life-saving measures on the suspect and he was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to recover from his injuries.

No other details were released.