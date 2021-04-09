Henderson police investigating shooting near Sunset Road, Stephanie Street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police report that around 7:20 a.m., they responded to a shooting incident near West Sunset Road and Stephanie Street.

An adult male was on the scene was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The male was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

No suspect description or additional information is available at this time.

There are no road closures at this time, but areas of the shopping center parking lot have been closed to traffic.

JUST IN: Henderson police are investigating a shooting near Sunset Road and Stephanie Street. Police say the scene is still active. Please avoid the area. #8NN https://t.co/tTJ8EzMoDb — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) April 9, 2021

This is an active scene so police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.