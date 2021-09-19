Henderson Police investigating fatal traffic collision involving a bicyclist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On September 17 at approximately 8:58 P.M., the City of Henderson Police and Fire responded to the intersection of West Lake Mead Parkway and Perlite Way regarding a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

A preliminary investigation revealed a blue Alfa Romeo SUV was traveling eastbound on West Lake Mead Parkway approaching the intersection at Perlite Way.

The driver of the Alfa Romeo changed lanes and crossed into the bicycle lane causing a collision with the bicyclist.

Impairment and speed are not considered factors in this incident.

The bicyclist had no apparent reflective or lighting devices on the bicycle. Also, the bicyclist was not wearing a protective helmet.

The bicyclist was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.

Henderson Traffic Investigators were notified that the 29-year-old bicyclist had succumbed to the injuries on September 18, 2021.

As this is still an active and open investigation, no further details will be provided at this time.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications.

The accident is being investigated as the sixth accident-related fatality for 2021.