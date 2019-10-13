Henderson Police investigating fatal shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at the 2900 block of Clarity Court late Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found two males suffering from gunshot wounds. A 40-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 45-year-old victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

The suspect and motive are unknown at this time, and the incident is reported as Henderson’s ninth homicide in 2019.

The Clark County Coroner will determine the identity and cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on the organization’s website.