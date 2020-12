HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The Henderson Police Department is investigating a recent death of a 15-year-old juvenile.

Officers responded to St. Rose Siena just before 9 a.m. on Dec. 8 in reference to the death of 15-year-old Kathryn McGuire.

The death does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to the HPD.

There have been no arrests made in reference to this investigation.

No further details will be released at this time, police say.