Henderson Police investigating crash near Warm Springs, Valle Verde

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles near Warm Springs Road and Valle Verde Drive. Authorities say impairment is suspected.

A sedan was traveling on eastbound Warm Springs at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a passenger van, the initial investigation indicates. Police say it appears the van struck the center median and a tree.

Two adult van passengers were transported to a hospital, where one is listed in critical condition. The other’s condition is currently unknown.

The driver of the sedan did not sustain injuries.

Police say that speed is a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Eastbound Warm Springs west of Valle Verde will remain closed for another hour. Avoid the area.