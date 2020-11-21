Henderson Police investigating attempted robbery of bank

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a bank Friday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 2900 block of Bicentennial Parkway around 1:50 p.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the institution and presented a note to the teller, demanding money. They then fled the scene without obtaining any cash or goods. A weapon was not seen or displayed during the incident.

No injuries or road closures were reported.

At this time, police do not have a suspect or suspect vehicle description.

Henderson PD will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories