Henderson Police investigating attempted robbery of bank

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a bank Friday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 2900 block of Bicentennial Parkway around 1:50 p.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the institution and presented a note to the teller, demanding money. They then fled the scene without obtaining any cash or goods. A weapon was not seen or displayed during the incident.

No injuries or road closures were reported.

At this time, police do not have a suspect or suspect vehicle description.

Henderson PD will continue to investigate.