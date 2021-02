HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a location on Sunridge Heights Parkway near Jeffreys Street.

Authorities say they conducted a welfare check around 6:24 p.m. and found a 25-year-old woman and 29-year-old man deceased. The preliminary investigation indicates a murder-suicide.

No additional details were provided, and the investigation remains active.