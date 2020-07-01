Henderson Police investigating apparent murder, attempted suicide

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson authorities are investigating an apparent murder and suicide attempt in the 500 block of Via Baglioni. The incident occurred around 3:20 p.m.

When police and fire crews arrived, they found a 66-year-old woman dead.

Police say a 67-year-old man was found “clinging to life” and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

The preliminary investigation pointed to an apparent homicide and failed suicide attempt.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will reveal the victim’s name after next of kin are notified.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident. According to police, it is the fifth homicide in Henderson this year.

If you have information, please contact Henderson Police at 702-267-4911 or 311. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.