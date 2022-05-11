LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police are investigating a crash involving an RTC bus into a building.

The incident occurred in the area of North Pecos Road and Robindale on Wednesday evening.

Police say the driver of a Toyota SUV experienced a medical episode and lost control, colliding into the RTC bus.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

When the crash happened the bus was forced out of its travel lane and ended up driving over the curb and into a business where the bus came to a stop.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the incident.