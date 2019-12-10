UPDATE: Man wields knife at bar; results in officer-involved shooting in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The Henderson Police Department say they are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the northeast corner of Major Avenue and South Boulder Highway.

Officials said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Bourbon Street Sports bar. There were reports of a 40-year-old man with a knife. Three officers responded. Officers instructed the man to put down the weapon, but he did not comply. One officer ended up shooting the man.

Press briefing on officer involved shooting

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly stable at this time. Police say there were other people in the business at the time of the incident.

This is the sixth officer involved shooting this year for Henderson Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.