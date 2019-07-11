Henderson Police investigate murder-suicide near Whitney Ranch and Sunset Road

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police investigated a murder-suicide Wednesday. It happened at a home in the 600 block of Whitney Ranch Drive near Whitney Ranch Drive and Sunset Road.

Police discovered the bodies of a man and a woman during a welfare check, and they appeared to have been shot. On Thursday, the Clark County Coroner’s Office released the name of the victim. The coroner said Juliane Kellner of Las Vegas died from a gunshot wound to the chest. She was 42-years-old.

The identity of the other person, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin has been notified.

This is being investigated as the 8th homicide in Henderson for 2019.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or visit Crime Stoppers website.