LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police responding to a call of suspicious circumstances in Lake Las Vegas Monday evening discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

According to the Henderson Police Department, they responded around 6:40 p.m. The 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene which was in the 20 block of Montelago Boulevard near Lake Las Vegas Parkway.

No other details were released by police. Anyone with information is urged to contact Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.