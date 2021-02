HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are investigating an incident involving two men on Boulder Highway.

Officers were asked to help assist with a medical/fire incident Saturday morning in the 400 block of North Boulder Highway, near Lake Mead Parkway.

Police say two men were “reported with possible medical episodes.”

The scene is active and the public is asked to avoid the area while authorities investigate.

There is no further information available, according to the police department.