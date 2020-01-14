Henderson Police investigate first traffic-related fatality of 2020; 71-year-old victim

HENDERSON (KLAS) — Henderson Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred at the intersection of northbound Boulder Highway and Equestrian Drive that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

On Jan. 12 at approximately 3:10 p.m., Henderson Police and Fire responded to calls of a traffic collision involving a white Subaru Outback SUV and a 71-year-old female pedestrian.

Initial information obtained at the scene indicated the driver of the Subaru was traveling northbound on Boulder Highway approaching Equestrian Drive and did not see the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was crossing the northbound lanes of Boulder Highway in a marked crosswalk, but against the signal when she was struck.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Subaru Outback remained at the scene, was cooperative with the investigation and showed no signs of impairment.

Northbound Boulder Highway and Equestrian Drive were closed for approximately three and a half hours while fatal accident investigators conducted their investigation.

The name of the pedestrian killed in the collision will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications.

The crash is being investigated as the first accident-related fatality for 2020.