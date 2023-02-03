LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating a crash involving a Clark County school bus in the southeast Las Vegas valley.

On Friday, around 1:45 p.m., Henderson police and fire crews responded to a crash near West Warm Springs Road and North Valle Verde Drive.

According to police, the crash involved a CCSD school bus and a Ford SUV. Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.