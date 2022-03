LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist in the area of North Boulder Highway and East Sunset Road.

The bicyclist was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.

Northbound Boulder Highway from East Merlayne Drive to East Sunset Road is closed, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further details have been provided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.