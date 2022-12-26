LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Christmas morning.

On Sunday around 8:20 a.m., Henderson police responded to the area of Tiger Lily Way and Viewmont Drive in an attempt to find two males that matched the description of two suspects involved in auto burglaries from earlier that morning.

According to police, one of the victims of the burglaries contacted the investigating officer and reported that the suspects were still in the area. The officer was also advised that a Glock 19 handgun had been stolen out of the victim’s vehicle.

The officer found both suspects, later identified as Ozzie Seeman, 20, and a 15-year-old male, and gave them verbal commands, which were ignored. According to police, a brief foot pursuit then took place.

During the pursuit, Seeman pulled out a handgun causing the officer to fire his handgun, hitting Seeman.

Officers began life-saving measures until Seeman was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

The 15-year-old suspect continue to flee but was detained and taken into custody without incident.

Seeman is facing the following charges:

Three counts of auto burglary

Conspiracy burglary

Grand larceny of a gun

Possession of a stolen gun

Resisting arrest with a firearm

The juvenile suspect was transported to the Clark County Juvenile Hall and is facing the following charges:

Three counts of auto burglary

Conspiracy burglary

Grand larceny of a gun

Resisting arrest

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting in the City of Henderson Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022.

The involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The name will be released after 48 hours, according to Henderson police.