LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving two seniors in south Henderson.

On Sept. 12, the City of Henderson Police responded to the 2600 block of Arimo Drive around 6:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 76-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man dead, according to release from the City of Henderson Police Department.

Police said an investigation revealed the deaths were the result of an apparent murder-suicide.

Identification of the seniors will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office pending notification of next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation as the seventh homicide for the City of Henderson for 2023.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department

at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment

processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.