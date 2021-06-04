Henderson Police investigate alleged theft at Galleria At Sunset

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are investigating a theft at the Galleria At Sunset mall. The incident prompted some businesses to lock down, at what HPD says was their own discretion.

Authorities say reports of an active shooter were said to be “unfounded.”

Around 3:14 p.m., police and fire crews responded to reports of people yelling inside a business for unknown reasons.

The subject involved in the alleged theft was seen running away from the business.

There were no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.