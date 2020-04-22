Henderson Police identifies officers from April 19 officer-involved shooting

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) – The officers involved in an officer-involved shooting on April 19 were identified Tuesday. According to Henderson Police, the shootout unfolded in a residential neighborhood near the Anthem Country Club Sunday night.

The officers have been identified as Officer Alejandro Alcantara and Officer Conrad Lillegard.

Henderson Police said around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of Galindo Court, near Reunion Dr. and Anthem Parkway to investigate a family disturbance. The first officer encountered an uncooperative man who was drunk and armed with a gun, police said.

At some point during the encounter, the male produced a firearm, and the officer drew his weapon as well. Shots were fired by both parties.

The suspect was shot, and the officer was injured as well.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officer Alcantara and Officer Lillegard have been employed with the City of Henderson Police Department since January of 2016 and are currently assigned to the Field Operations Bureau. Officers have been placed on paid administrative leave. This is the second officer-involved shooting for 2020.