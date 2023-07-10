HENDERSON (KLAS) — In partnership with the Vegas Knight Hawks, HopeLink of Southern Nevada, and The Dollar Loan Center, the Henderson Police Department is hosting a back-to-school supply drive and is accepting donations until Thursday, July 20.
At any Henderson Police Substation, Henderson City Hall, Craggy Range Bar and Grill, City National Arena, or America First Center, HPD invites community members to drop off the following school supplies:
- Backpacks
- Glue
- Pens
- Markers
- Paper
- Pencils
- Pencil Cases
- Pencil Sharpeners
- Notebooks
- Crayons
- Folders
- Erasers
- Rulers
“We are grateful to our community partners and look forward to working with them to ensure our students are ready for an excellent school year,” said Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick.
For more information about the supply drive, visit the City of Henderson website.