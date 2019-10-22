Henderson Police force mourns the loss of K9 Winston

EOW 10/20/2019It is with profound sadness we mourn the loss of Active Duty Narcotics K-9 Winston. Winston began his… Posted by Henderson Police Department on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Police Department is mourning the loss of Winston, one of their K9 officers.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the department announced the passing of their Active Duty Narcotics K9, who’s last watch was on Sunday, Oct. 20, after he died of an unexpected and sudden medical condition.

Courtesy: Henderson Police Department, Facebook

The police force says Winston began working in the Henderson Police Department K9 unit about two years ago, in November of 2017.

Though Winston’s tenure was short, he helped the department locate over 53 pounds of methamphetamine. He also appeared on two television news stories and met many community members at various events.

They say Winston was at home surrounded by family and the HPD K9 Unit when he passed away.