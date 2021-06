HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police found a deceased individual inside a home near Boulder Highway and Broadbent Boulevard Tuesday evening. They were responding to a possible burglary in process in the 800 block of Aspen Peak Loop around 5:30 p.m.

The discovery was made while police cleared the residence interior.

An investigation is underway.

The Clark County Coroner will release the individual’s name and cause and manner of death after next of kin is notified.