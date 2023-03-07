LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An educational program focused on giving students interested in law enforcement a closer look into the field is accepting applications for recruitment.

The Henderson Police Explorer Program offers young adults a personal awareness of the criminal justice system through training, practical experiences, competition, and other activities.

Applicants must be at least 16, but not yet 21 years of age, pass a background investigation,

have written permission from a parent/guardian if under 18 years of age, and be of good moral

character.

An Explorer Informational Orientation is being held Wednesday, June 7th, at 6:00 p.m. at

HPD’s Central Area Command which is located at 300 S. Green Valley Parkway.

The deadline to confirm attendance for this orientation is Thursday, June 1st, 2023.

For more information on the Henderson Police Department Explorer Program click HERE or call 702-267-5100 or email maria.doleshal@cityofhenderson.com