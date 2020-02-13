Henderson Police: Dogs impounded on case-by-case basis; investigation necessary before dog declared vicious

WARNING: Some of the images in the video above are graphic in nature and may be considered disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The deadly Henderson dog attack over the weekend is making some pet owners question the safety of their animals. The mauling happened in a backyard after the neighbor’s dog escaped through the fence and attacked a Belgian Shepherd.

Part of the investigation now falls under the vicious animals code. Henderson Police said dogs accused of attacking another dog are impounded on a case-by-case basis, depending on many factors.

Animal Control impounded the female American Bulldog this week after she was seen mauling the Shepherd in a disturbing video.

But before deeming a dog vicious, Henderson Police need to investigate.

“I’m hoping that they will look at everything and judge it and be non-biased because that’s all I can hope for,” said Mary Karle, owner of the deceased dog.

8 News Now spoke with Karle on Monday. She wants justice for Nikolai, who was put down due to his injuries.

“He was a big sweetheart,” she said.

Henderson municipal code says declaring a dog vicious can happen if it causes the death of a domesticated animal. The owner can go through an appeal process, but a vicious dog is held at the shelter until a resolution in the case.

We asked Karle if there were any issues with the dogs prior to this incident.

“Just the dogs barking back and forth along the fence like normal dogs,” she noted.

But a dog trainer advises neighbors attempt to socialize their dogs to avoid any potential issues.

“Maybe go for a walk, let the dogs get to know each other. That way, it’s not such a novelty of the backyard,” suggested Afton Bauer, a trainer with Smarty Paws Boot Camp. “They never really get to see each other. It’s always the talking, bantering back and forth barking. We can reduce barking that way.”

It could also possibly help stop a similar scenario if a dog escapes.