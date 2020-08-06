Henderson Police conclude joining forces event targeting distracted drivers

HENDERSON (KLAS) — The City of Henderson Police Department concluded its campaign under the current Joining Forces Program targeting distracted drivers. During the enforcement initiative that ran from July 20 through August 3, Henderson Police Officers made a total of 935 traffic stops.

Of the 935 stops completed, traffic officers issued:

621 citations for speeding

133 distracted driving citations (such as cell phone use)

48 no insurance citations

41 driver’s license violation citations

15 registration violation citations

4 red light violation citations

5 seatbelt violation citation

Multiple other traffic-related citations.

Additionally, 160 motorists were issued a warning, in lieu of a citation.

The Henderson Police Department received $201,000 in federal funding for the extra enforcement initiatives through the Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety for the 2020 Joining Forces program.

The grant provides funding for enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways. Enforcement events during the year focus on pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.