LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson Police Department has announced that they are now accepting applications for the upcoming Citizens Academy. The academy will meet every Tuesday for twelve weeks starting August 30 and going until November 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The goal of the Citizens Academy will be to build a bridge and connection between the police department and the citizens that they serve. The program will allow citizens to experience a condensed version of an actual police academy.

Graduates of the program will gain a unique insight into the life and training of a law enforcement officer. Applicants must live or work in Henderson, be at least 18, and have no felony, gross misdemeanor, or misdemeanor convictions. The deadline for applications is July 17 and those who are interested can apply at the City of Henderson website.

The academy will be held at the North Police Station, located at 225 E. Sunset Road.

Topics covered will include: