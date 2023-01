HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres will retire, a city spokesperson confirmed to 8 News Now.

The city spokesperson did not know when the chief would retire, but said the decision was made Thursday in a conversation with city officials.

Two unions voted “no confidence” in the chief last year. A letter sent by both unions pointed out several issues such as a new use of force policy implemented. The unions said there was no training or communication from the chief.