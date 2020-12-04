Henderson Police chief addresses recent uptick in violent crimes

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres addressed a recent uptick in violent crimes that has plagued the city over the last weeks. Those incidents include a triple homicide on Nov. 3 and a series of random shootings that left a 22-year-old man dead early Thanksgiving morning.

Andres says while crime in Henderson is down 13% this year, there has been an uptick in violent crimes. These crimes are primarily related to a single incident of aggravated assault with multiple victims.

The police chief noted law enforcement leaders are attributing the uptick to pandemic-related stress.

Andres explained two significant homicides in the city over the last weeks were random incidents with no pre-indicators. He spoke in-depth about the Thanksgiving crime spree, in which Shawn McDonnell, Christopher McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis were arrested as suspects.

While recent incidents may cause concern for those who live, work and frequent Henderson, the chief stressed:

“It is of utmost importance that our citizens know that these terrible and senseless incidents were random acts that could not have been predicted, nor likely prevented, by the Henderson Police Department.”

Andres also noted several of the incidents Henderson Police have responded to involved people who were “experiencing mental health challenges.” He implores the public to seek guidance from mental health facilities and police if an individual knows someone struggling with these issues or may have exhibited the propensity for violence.

He touted the department’s proactive approach to addressing incidents and said the department is working to make Henderson the safest city in the country.

“We are in this together,” he concluded.

To watch the full address, click here.