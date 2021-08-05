Henderson Police: Asking for the public’s help in identifying a drowning victim

HENDERSON (KLAS)– Police in Henderson are asking the public for help in identifying a woman found dead at Lake Las Vegas earlier this summer.

Police and Fire crews made the discovery back on May 17 after receiving a call from a residence near the lake.

According to the release the death has not been determined to be suspicious, but the woman’s identity is still unknown.

Police say the victim is believed to be a caucasian woman approximately 60 to 65 years old with red hair.

At the time of her death, she was wearing multicolored leggings and a gray long-sleeved “Christmas” type shirt with red sleeves and a unique “Mistletoad” design on the front of it.

The victim was also wearing slip-on type athletic shoes.

If you have any information on the identity of the woman you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.