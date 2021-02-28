Henderson Police ask for public’s help in finding elderly woman with Alzheimer’s

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, elderly woman who was last seen Sunday morning.

Police say 78-year-old Ethel Chase was spotted leaving her home in the area of Racetrack Boulevard and Burkholder Boulevard at around 9:40 a.m. Sunday. She was seen driving away in her silver Honda Civic with Nevada plates: 479AVD.

Ethel was last seen wearing a white shirt and possibly black pants.

Police say it is unknown where Ethel was going Sunday morning.

Family members say she suffers from Alzheimer’s, and police say she may be endangered.

Anyone with information regarding Ethel Chase and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged

to contact the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-5000.