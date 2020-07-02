Henderson Police ask for help locating missing 79-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police are asking for help locating a missing 79-year-old man who may be be in mental distress and could need medical assistance.

Jimmie Richard was last seen in the area of Galleria Drive and Gibson Road on July 1 around 6 p.m. He could be driving a 2011 black BMWi. Richard has black hair and brown eyes. He is six-foot tall and around 150 pounds.

Police are asking hospitals to check their registeries.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Henderson Police at (702) 267-5000.