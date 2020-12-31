Henderson police arrest two in vandalism spree that started in November

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police have arrested two men in connection with a vandalism spree that began in late November.

Andrew Drongesen, 20, and Devin McBride, 21, were arrested without incident on Wednesday and charged with a long list of acts of vandalism that caused thousands of dollars in damage, police said.

Drongesen and McBride were booked int the Henderson Detention center on these charges:

29 counts of Injury to Other Property Under $250

108 counts of Injury to Other Property $250 – $5000

137 counts of Discharge Firearm In/Upon Public Street

They are accused of shooting out windows of parked cars, as well as residential windows.

Police said this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.