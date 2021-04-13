UPDATE: Henderson police arrest suspect in Friday morning shooting near Sunset and Stephanie

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police have arrested a suspect in a Friday morning shooting that left a man in critical condition in the back of an O’Reilly Auto Parts truck near Sunset Road and Stephanie Street.

Nathaniel Garcia, 36, faces one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Garcia was arrested Monday and remains in the Henderson Detention Center.

According to a Henderson Police Department arrest report, Garcia and the victim, Roy Jimenez, knew each other, based on surveillance video that officers found after following the movements of a a yellow unregistered Ford F-250 pickup truck that was seen near the location of the shooting.

The truck was seen at Sunset Station Hotel Casino shortly after the shooting, and detectives found more surveillance from the night before Jimenez was found.

Garcia and Jimenez were seen together at Sunset Station, along with a woman identified as Amanda Grubbs, on Thursday, April 8. The three were seen leaving together, according to the arrest report.

Garcia told police what happened during an interview after his Miranda rights were read to him, according to police.

“Garcia advised that he was driving Jimenez and Grubbs in his vehicle throughout the night as he claims Jimenez was selling some things. Garcia advised that at some point Jimenez became dope sick and started to become hostile towards Grubbs. Garcia added that Jimenez threatened to rape Grubbs and rip off Garcia’s head,” according to the arrest report.

Garcia told police Jimenez refused to get out of the truck until Garcia called him a “punk b****.” They both got out and Garcia fired two shots, striking Jimenez once in the hand.

Garcia continued to shoot, striking Jimenez nine times in total.

He told police he dumped two suitcases belonging to Jimenez, as well as his cell phone, in a dumpster nearby.

Garcia’s account helped police tie together the pieces of a crime scene that played out behind stores in the area and included a blood trail that went from the northwest corner of the shopping center to the auto parts store at the southeast corner of the center.

Henderson police and fire units responded Friday to the 1400 block of West Sunset Road, where a 37-year-old man — Jimenez — was found in the bed of a pickup truck. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital Medical Center in critical condition. He was identified through fingerprints, due to a “lengthy violent criminal history” in Henderson, including robbery, home invasion and several weapons offenses.

On Monday evening, patrol officers spotted the yellow pickup truck again in a gas station parking lot at 220 W. Sunset, and Garcia was taken into custody without incident.

Police described Garcia Tuesday as 37 years old, but jail records indicate he is 36.

The shooting remains an open investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.