LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- Henderson police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting on Wednesday.
Donzell Campbell, 25, faces several charges including attempted murder and robbery, according to police.
Campbell was arrested on Nov. 9 and taken to the Henderson Detention Center.
The shooting took place on Nov. 8 shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Saint Rose Parkway.
When officers arrived they found two men who had been shot, one of which had been taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.
Campbell faces the following charges:
- 1 count of Attempt Robbery with a Deadly Weapon
- 1 count of Attempt Murder with a Deadly Weapon
- 13 counts of Discharge Gun into Occupied Vehicle
The investigation remains open, according to police.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department
at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555
or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment
processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.