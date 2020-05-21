Henderson Police arrest Metro Police officer on charges of lewdness with child

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police have arrested 35-year-old Daniel Kelly on charges of lewdness with a child. According to Henderson Police, on May 19, the agency received information regarding possible sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

After the subsequent investigation, Henderson detectives arrested Kelly, an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on May 20 for five counts of Lewdness by Person over 18 with Child Less Than 14.

Henderson Police said this is an active and open investigation, so no other details can be released at this time. Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4750, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.