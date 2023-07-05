LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police arrested an 86-year-old man after a woman was shot to death in a residence in the southeast valley, according to a release.

At around 5:47 p.m. on July 4, Henderson police and fire were called to the 1000 block of Las Palmas Entrada Avenue near south Gibson Road and the Bruce Woodbury Beltway.

The release said arriving officers found a 79-year-old woman who had been shot.

Henderson Fire took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the release, detectives identified Jerome Seligman, 86, as the suspect. He was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center where he faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The name of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This is the fifth homicide for the city of Henderson in 2023.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department

at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

or visit the Crime Stoppers website.