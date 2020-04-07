Henderson Police arrest CCSD teacher for alleged child luring

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police arrested Brandon Komatsu, 37, for alleged child luring on April 7. Authorities say Komatsu is a CCSD employee.

The arrest came after police received a tip mid-March about a possible inappropriate teacher/student relationship.

He faces the following charges:

One count of use/permit Minor 14+ to produce pornography

Five counts of school employee/volunteer 21+ engaging sexual conduct with pupil

Police contacted the suspect and arrested him without incident. They also served a search warrant at his residence.

Anyone with information about this active and open investigation is urged to contact Henderson Police at 702-267-4750 or 311. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.

No additional information will be released at this time due.