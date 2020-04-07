Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force update for April 7

Henderson Police arrest CCSD teacher for alleged child luring

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police arrested Brandon Komatsu, 37, for alleged child luring on April 7. Authorities say Komatsu is a CCSD employee.

The arrest came after police received a tip mid-March about a possible inappropriate teacher/student relationship.

He faces the following charges:

  • One count of use/permit Minor 14+ to produce pornography
  • Five counts of school employee/volunteer 21+ engaging sexual conduct with pupil

Police contacted the suspect and arrested him without incident. They also served a search warrant at his residence.

Anyone with information about this active and open investigation is urged to contact Henderson Police at 702-267-4750 or 311. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.

No additional information will be released at this time due.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories