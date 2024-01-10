LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During a holiday crackdown targeting impaired drivers, Henderson police stopped 236 motorists and issued 226 citations.

The crackdown took place from Dec. 16 through Jan. 3 and five drivers were arrested for DUI, 66 were cited for speeding, 10 were cited for distracted driving, as well as 150 citations were issued for various other traffic offenses.

The Henderson Police Department received nearly $200,000 in federal funding for enhanced enforcement initiatives aimed at reducing deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways.

January 2024 has already started out as a deadly month. Just last weekend, four people were killed in crashes in Henderson, including a mother and two young boys. A driver involved in that crash is suspected of DUI. Following the deadly weekend, police urged the community to remain vigilant and to report any action that could be dangerous to the community.