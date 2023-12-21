LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police arrested 40 people during two separate “blitz” operations to crack down on retail theft.

Officers focused on Henderson’s larger shopping corridors and began the “blitz” just before Thanksgiving and plan to continue with it through the holiday shopping season. The arrests resulted in $6,400 in stolen property being recovered and returned to stores.

Police said those arrested included repeat offenders, offenders with active arrest warrants for other crimes, and offenders currently part of a larger organized retail theft group.