LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police in Henderson are urging drivers to be considerate of each other when sharing the roadway, after four people were killed in deadly crashes over the weekend.

“We urge all of our residents to slow down, be considerate of each other, and not drive impaired. The loss of life is unbearable, and we must ensure that our community respects each other and keeps our roadways safe,” Henderson police wrote in a letter to the community on Tuesday.

Over the weekend a mother and her two sons were killed following a crash involving a suspected DUI driver near Lake Mead Parkway and Grand Cadence Drive, according to police.

Henderson police also investigated the death of a 52-year-old man following a single-vehicle rollover crash near Sunset Road and Mountain Vista Street on Sunday.

The department went on to address community safety by reminding the community to remain vigilant at all times. “You know what does, and does not look right in your neighborhoods and commercial complexes. Do not hesitate to call us, we are here to respond and take necessary action to preserve community safety.”

The department also stated that it had recently completed a community survey to assess citizen satisfaction with city services and priorities. It reported that the department had over 90% community satisfaction regarding police services and safe places to live.