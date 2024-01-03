LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson Police Department announced Wednesday they are accepting applications for an upcoming citizens academy, a release from the department said.

The release stated the academy is 12 weeks long and is expected to run from Feb. 27 through May 14 every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The goal of the Citizens Academy “is to build a bridge between the citizens and the police department which serves them,” the release stated. Through the program, participants will experience a condensed version of the actual police academy.

Some of the topics covered during the academy are radio and communication training, community policing, use of force, gang enforcement, crime scene investigation, detention center procedures, criminal justice overview, domestic violence, and criminalistics.

The department holds two Citizens Academies each year, and according to the release, space is limited.

The release stated that applicants must live or work in the City of Henderson, be at least 18 years old, and have no felony, gross misdemeanor, or misdemeanor convictions.

The deadline for applications is Jan. 21. Those interested in applying can apply on the City of Henderson website.