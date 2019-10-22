Henderson Police: 7-year-old boy stabbed by mother expected to survive

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A 7-year-old boy, who underwent emergency surgery at University Medical Center Monday, is expected to survive after police say his mother stabbed him. The woman was shot and killed by Henderson Police near Eastern and Sunridge Heights Parkway.

Police say there was some sort of struggle before the woman was shot by officers. Residents who live inside of The Equestrian on Eastern Apartments received a text message that sparked a little panic and concern. The message read: “There’s an active scene on property. Please stay indoors until further notified.”

“Nobody really knew what was going on,” one woman who lives at the complex said. “There has to be a better way to let people know what’s going on.”

Almost two hours later, residents received another text that it was an “isolated incident.”

“This is a tragedy for anybody involved in a situation like this, so we want to use due care and take care of everyone as best as we can,” said Henderson Police Lt. Kirk Moore.

Henderson police were called to the area about the incident just after noon. Police say the boy was stabbed by his mother multiple times. The preliminary call to 9-1-1 was said to have been placed by the child himself.

When they arrived to the scene, police ended up shooting the woman who later died at the hospital.

A resident who lives in the complex told 8 News Now that she often heard a commotion in their residence.

“My heart just breaks for everyone. The poor policeman who was forced into that situation, you know, the poor woman who obviously lost it that she started attacking a child.”

The police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on routine paid administrative leave.