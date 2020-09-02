Henderson Police: 4-vehicle crash impacting traffic on North Green Valley Pkwy

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A four-vehicle crash is impacting traffic on North Green Valley Parkway, Henderson Police say.

Officers were dispatched to the crash Wednesday morning just after 9:15 a.m.

North Green Valley Parkway is currently closed from Robindale Road to Silver Springs Parkway.

As of right now, police do not believe impairment or speed are factors in the crash.

HPD is asking motorists to avoid the area, if possible.

No further details about the crash were provided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.