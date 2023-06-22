LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Henderson police arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in March.

Samarien Vance has been named a suspect in the case and was arrested on June 8 in Oklahoma, according to Henderson police.

An arrest warrant was issued earlier in June which stated that Vance faced one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The deadly shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Center Street after reports of multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

Police later revealed that multiple people were armed with guns at a home for a party. Yelling was later heard from within the crowd and gunfire erupted, which hit two victims, police stated.

When officers arrived at the home they found a 23-year-old man injured from multiple gunshot wounds and a 22-year-old man was dead.

The 23-year-old was taken to the hospital.

Vance is currently awaiting extradition to Nevada.