Henderson Police: 2 officers test positive for COVID-19

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Two City of Henderson police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, the department stated in a news release Tuesday.

The officers, assigned to the Training and Development Unit, received positive results for the coronavirus on Sunday, June 21.

Henderson Police says they began a contact tracing investigation right away. This exposure was primarily contained in the Henderson Police Academy facilities involving recruits and training staff.

The recruits were determined to have a low risk exposure, while several Academy training staff were determined to have a medium/high risk exposure due to social distancing protocols already set in place, according to Henderson Police.

Out of an abundance of caution, the department says, the recruits and training staff are undergoing a 14-day quarantine, per CDC guidelines.

There was one SWAT officer who was determined to have a medium/high-risk exposure and is being quarantined pending the result of a COVID-19 test. That exposure will not affect SWAT operations within the City of Henderson, HPD says.

The City of Henderson Police Department says it will continue to actively monitor these incidents and will continue with established social distancing protocols.