Henderson Parks and Recreation surprised 5-year-old Xavier with a day on the job as a parks crew member

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The City of Henderson Parks and Recreation team gave a young boy a special birthday surprise when they invited him to spend a day as a parks crew member.

Xavier just turned 5-years-old, and the best part of his day is watching the “lawn people” care for his favorite park, Discovery Park in Henderson.

When Henderson Parks and Recreation discovered this fact, the team invited Xavier to become a parks crew member for his birthday. The City of Henderson uploaded a video to Facebook of Xavier spending the day with a crew member and learning all the duties that go with the job.

Courtesy of City of Henderson Government Facebook account

Xavier planted flowers, inspected playgrounds, and cleared pathways with a leaf blower just his size. He even got his very own uniform to wear for the day. After his shift, Xavier finished his special day running through the sprinklers to cool off.