HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — If you or someone you know is looking for a job this summer, you’re in luck. The City of Henderson is hiring.

Henderson Parks and Recreation is hosting a job fair later this month for over 300 summer/seasonal positions. You could even be hired on the spot.

All you have to do is CLICK HERE, and apply online. Then, come to the Summer Staff Job Fair on March 28 at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.